OSHP chases, captures 2 murder suspects

VW independent staff/submitted information

WAPAKONETA — An investigation is underway, after a murder suspect from Chicago was shot after a high-speed chase along Interstate 75 in Hancock and Auglaize counties.

The suspect, identified as Danny E. Berry, 45, was transported by ground ambulance to an unspecified area hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pursuit began just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, when Findlay Post troopers located a Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound on I-75 in Hancock County that was believed to be driven by Hughes. Troopers initiated a traffic stop, but Hughes did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

He continued southbound on I-75 traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers successfully deployed stop sticks multiple times, but the Chrysler continued driving southbound. Troopers made intentional contact, with Hughes’s vehicle on I-75, just south of U.S. 33 in Pusheta Township.

The car came to a rest in the median and caught fire. After a short time, the driver exited the vehicle with a handgun and began walking in the southbound lanes of I-75, where an officer-involved shooting occurred.

No officers were physically injured as a result of the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Fire & EMS, Shawnee Township Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The chase and shooting was one of two such incidents that occurred along I-75 over the weekend.

At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, September 2, Bowling Green Post troopers along with deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle and suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking and homicide that occurred earlier in the day in Monroe County, Michigan.

The vehicle was located at a rest area near Bowling Green. As troopers and deputies approached it, the suspects fled the scene traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued. The suspects shot at the pursuing officers multiple times during the pursuit and troopers returned fire.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and exited onto Ohio 15. As the vehicle was approaching Township Road 240, it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Once the vehicle came to a stop, troopers began issuing verbal orders. Initially, the two suspects refused to comply with troopers’ orders to exit the vehicle. After some time, the passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. The Patrol’s Special Response Team arrived on scene and was able to take the driver into custody.

The driver, identified as Stephen M. Jones Jr., 29, of Monroe, Michigan, was flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger, Ronnie L. Oliver, 44, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons, then was medically cleared and taken to the Hancock County Jail. No officers were physically injured as a result of the incident.

Both pursuits are under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shootings.