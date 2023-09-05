Random Thoughts: NWC, OSU, TV, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around the Northwest Conference, a key WBL game, Kyle McCord, OSU’s offensive line, Indiana’s offense and TV disputes.

Back to the drawing board

Northwest Conference principals are scheduled to meet September 13 to discuss what’s next after Delphos St. John’s declined an invitation to join the NWC. The official word came out on Friday.

Options are dwindling fast – here’s hoping some sort of viable solution can be found before its too late.

My opinion

Personally, I would have like to have seen Delphos St. John’s and Parkway join the NWC. It’s hard to deny both schools would be a good fit in the NWC in more ways than one. With no disrespect intended, both schools would likely be much more competitive in the NWC.

This isn’t meant as criticism. Both schools did what they thought was right for them. It just seemed like a better fit for both.

Key game

It was a big game before but it’s really big now, if Van Wert is to stay in the hunt for at least a share of the WBL championship.

The Cougars will play at Defiance on Friday and it’s become a must-win game if the Cougars are to compete for the title. Two league losses will almost certainly end any title hopes.

Here’s something to keep in mind – after losing regular season games in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Cougars won the next game, so 3-0 after losses in each of those seasons.

Friday night could be a dandy.

Kyle McCord

As anticipated, a number of Ohio St. fans were up in arms/hitting the panic button about Kyle McCord’s performance against Indiana.

Comments ranged from terrible to no arm strength, although I’m not sure where that came from – he put his arm on display more than once. His arm is fine and his performance wasn’t terrible. Was it what OSU fans have become accustomed to? No. Play calling may have had something to do with it at times.

Let’s see how McCord progresses and let’s remember many fans were calling for CJ Stroud to be benched after his first couple of starts.

Offensive line

I’m far more worried about Ohio State’s offensive line than I am the quarterback. The line was able to pass block okay for the most part but run blocking – that’s a different story. At best it was inconsistent, at worst it was not good at all.

That unit needs to get better, pronto.

Indiana’s offense

I may be in the minority here, but I actually liked what Indiana tried to do offensively. The option can be the great equalizer in many games. Yes, it’ll struggle against teams with great speed, but so will any offense. Against middle of the pack or lesser opponents, it can keep a team in games.

Disputes

If you have Spectrum, you probably looked on in horror Thursday night when you turned on ESPN, only to see wording on the TV that basically said “we’re fighting with Spectrum over money, it’s their fault, call them and complain.”

Of course it was timed like that – pull the plug so fans miss college football, key MLB games, tennis, golf, etc.

Both sides are issuing propaganda statements, but those belong in the trash. Hopefully it gets worked out sooner than later. The same can be said with DirecTV and WANE-TV. They’re deadlocked over carriage fees. It’s a real shame the viewers are the ones made to pay for it.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.