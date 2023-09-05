Ross Erwin Myers

Ross Erwin Myers, 12, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, in Paulding.

Ross was born on April 25, 2011 in Van Wert, to James Myers and Melanie Bandy. Ross was a seventh grade student at Paulding Junior High School. He was on the cross country and soccer teams, a member of the student council and attended Lifewise Academy. He was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Ross loved fitness, baking, and cooking. He had dreams of being an entrepreneur.

Ross Myers

Ross is survived by his father, Jim (Tomomi Gallagher) Myers of Van Wert; mother, Melanie Bandy of Paulding; maternal grandmother, Sandy Bandy of Paulding; brother, Drew (Kate) Myers of Bloomington, Indiana; sisters, Vivi Myers of Paulding, Tricia Hughes of Delphos, and Lexi Myers of Columbus; stepsiblings, Sara Gallagher and Andrew Gallagher, both of Van Wert; aunts, Donna (Larry) Clouse of Van Wert, Nikki (Greg McCray) Harris of Van Wert, and Jessica Bandy of Columbus, and an uncle, Jason (Carrie) Bandy of Canton.

Ross is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jane Harris, and Edward and Pat Raudabaugh, and maternal grandfather, Erwin Bandy.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 8, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). There will also be visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Dayton Children’s Hospital or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.