Runners compete at Col. Grove Invite

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS — Local runners turned in top performances at the always tough Columbus Grove Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

In the varsity Red division, Van Wert’s Owen Scott finished as the runner-up to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten. Rosengarten spanned the 5K course in 16.04.17, with Scott right behind at 16:06.87.

Van Wert’s Drew Laudick placed 16th (17.04.61), followed by John Kramer (19th, 17:07.77), Rylan Miller (30th, 17:36.33) and Johan Gemmer (52nd, 18:15.25). As a team, the Cougars finished third behind Toledo St. Francis and Liberty-Benton.

The Lady Cougars finished 10th out of 15 teams and were led by Alyssa Knittle, who finished 36th (22:20.04).

In the Gray division, the Lincolnview boys placed third behind West Liberty Salem and Maplewood, while Crestview finished eighth. On the girls’ side, Lincolnview finished fourth and Crestview 11th.

The Lancers were led by Conner Baldauf, who placed third (16:06.43) and Evan Johns (9th, 16:35.85). Crestview was paced by Lincoln Smith, who finished 39th (18:09).

Brynleigh Moody led the Lady Lancers with a fourth place finish (19:37.49) and Ava Milligan (6th, 19:47.30). Ava Gardner led Crestview with a 31st place finish and a time of 21:56.