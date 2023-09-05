Suspicious death investigation underway

VW independent staff

A suspicious death is under investigation in Van Wert.

According to Chief Doug Weigle, the Van Wert Police Department was called to do a welfare check at Van Wert West Apartments on W. Main St. at 9:53 p.m. Monday night. Officers made entry to the apartment and found a female deceased inside.

The family was notified and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this death should call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP(7867).