Local man involved in standoff sentenced

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man who held law enforcement officers at bay for over an hour in mid-July was sentenced this morning in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

Leonard Delong Jr., 36, was sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to 60 days in jail for inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor. He was given credit for 55 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Leonard DeLong

DeLong was arrested July 11, when Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve him with a warrant charging him with making terroristic threats, a third degree felony. The warrant was tied to threats made by DeLong earlier in the day after his girlfriend, Latricia Darst, had been sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting a Van Wert Police officer. DeLong refused to come out of an E. Second St. home but eventually surrendered peacefully. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in late August.

Four other people were sentenced this morning.

Hayden Marsee, 21, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for two days already served and was given a report date of September 15. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Torrey Moss, 30, of Lorain, was sentenced to 120 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for 50 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Jeremy Paige, 39, of Van Wert, was fined $250 and ordered to make restitution of $51.47 for disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Another defendant, Skyler Lord-Risner, 23, of Lima, was sentenced immediately after admitting to violating the terms of his probation by failing to report, failing a drug screen and committing a new offense while on probation. Lord-Risner’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 14 days already served.

Three other hearings were held this morning.

Jacob Mayer, 44, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Shane Burk, 53, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Courtney Thomas, 29, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case on three counts of illegal use of SNAP benefits. A pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. October 25.

In addition to those hearings, Trenten Harker, 24, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failure to report to probation. During a hearing held last Friday, Judge Burchfield set a new bond at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial hearing for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20.