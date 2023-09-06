Prep roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Elida 3 Lincolnview 1

Elida snapped Lincolnview’s six-game winning streak with a 12-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19 victory on Tuesday.

Emma Bowersock led the Lancers with 13 kills and 16 blocks, while Allie Miller also had 16 blocks. Ashlyn Price finished with 22 assists and Bowersock, Price and Beth Hughes each had three aces.

Lincolnview (6-1) will host Kalida on Thursday.

Ottoville 3 Van Wert 0

OTTOVILLE — The Big Green defeated Van Wert 25-2, 25-11, 25-11 on Tuesday.

Van Wert will host Defiance on Thursday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 4 Spencerville 2

The Lancers evened their overall record at 2-2-1 and won the NWC opener with a 4-2 victory over Spencerville on Tuesday.

Reide Jackson led Lincolnview with two goals and an assist, while Jackson Evans and Jacob Grubb each added a goal. Austin Bockrath and Gavin Evans each had an assist.

Lincolnview will host Kalida on Thursday, and Spencerville (0-3, 0-2 NWC) will host Jackson Center the same day.

Celina 15 Van Wert 0 (girls)

CELINA — Celina defeated Van Wert 15-0 on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars will play at Delphos St. John’s on Thursday.

Bluffton 5 Crestview 0

BLUFFTON — The Lady Knights were shut out by Bluffton 5-0 on Tuesday.

Crestview will host Van Wert on Saturday.

Golf

Van Wert 176 Celina 181

In a closely contested match, Van Wert defeated Celina 176-181 at Willow Bend on Tuesday.

Van Wert’s Keaton Foster and Celina’s Nick Steinbrunner were co-match medalists after each shot a 40, and Sam Houg and Celina’s Lennon Cisco were co-runner-up medalists with scores of 42.

Hayden Dowler carded a 45 for the Cougars, Zach Stoller finished with a 49, and Brock Stoller and Carter Wright each shot a 53.

Van Wert (4-1 WBL) will face Shawnee at Shawnee Country Club on Thursday.