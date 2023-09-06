Preview: Ada (2-1) at Crestview (2-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Don’t be surprised if a lot of points wind up on the scoreboard during Crestview’s home opener and NWC opener this Friday night.

Both the Knights (2-1) and the Ada Bulldogs (2-1) have shown the ability to move the football and score points and at times, both teams have given up chunks of yards and points.

With wins over Upper Scioto Valley and Buckeye Central, plus a loss to Riverdale, Ada enters the conference opener averaging 31 points per game while allowing 29 per outing. Crestview has wins over Parkway and Wayne Trace and a loss to McComb, and the Knights are averaging 25 points per game and giving up 34 per contest.

Crestview’s defense will need to be ready for Ada’s conference leading rushing attack. Bob Barnes/file photo

Ada’s preferred method of moving the football is via the ground game, which is tops in the NWC by a wide margin, 278 yards per game. Jalee Bolden is the NWC’s leading rusher with 55 carries for 396 yards and seven touchdowns, while quarterback Levi Green is right behind, having compiled 391 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries.

“Ada’s offense has done a great job this season running the ball,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “They have the top two rushers in NWC through the first three weeks of the season. They also do a fantastic job of staying on the field, as they leading the conference in first downs. We will have to stop their rushing attack and force them into three and outs.”

Green has completed 23-of-42 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 16 of those completions have gone to Kaine Fisher for 195 yards.

While Ada currently ranks seventh overall in terms of yards allowed, including 200 per game on the ground, the Bulldogs still present some challenges to opposing offenses.

“Defensively, they bring a lot of pressure and make it difficult for the guys up front,” Harting said. “We will need to be very sound on our assignments.”

Crestview has a more balanced approach offensively, averaging 157 yards rushing and 127 yards passing per game. Quarterback Bryson Penix is second among NWC passers (26-of-43, 279 yards, four touchdowns, six interceptions), while Jaret Harting (41-255, two touchdowns) and Braxton Leeth (46-216, four touchdowns) rank 5-6 among conference rushers. Beau Eggleston ranks third in terms of receptions, with 10 for 99 yards and three scores.

After three weeks of play, Harting had praise for his defensive line and shared his thoughts on a versatile offensive backfield.

“I learned that our defensive line is very talented and very deep – they get after it and make it extremely difficult for opposing quarterbacks,” Harting stated. “I feel very confident with any of them (Jaret Harting, Braxton Leeth, Isaac Kline) on the field at any point during the game. They all bring different skill sets to the table which keeps opposing defenses on their toes. But the best thing about having these guys is that we are able to stay fresh throughout the game. They all play defense, so they take turns on offense. This allows them to come in and wear down the defense.”

He also noted an area that needs to be addressed is penalties. Through three games, the Knights have been penalized 25 times for 151 yards.

“We definitely need to address our penalties,” he said. “Through the first three weeks, that is something that has absolutely killed our drives on offense or has kept the other teams drives a live. If we want to accomplish our goals this year, we need to clean those up.”

As for finally opening the home portion of the schedule, Harting had just a few words.

“We are ready to finally be at home,” he said. “It’s been far too long!”

Ada head coach Toby Smith did not respond to a request for comment for this story.