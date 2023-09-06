Preview: Van Wert (2-1) at Defiance (3-0)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There’s no getting around it – if Van Wert wants to remain in the hunt for a share of the Western Buckeye League championship, the Cougars most likely need to win out and get a bit of help along the way.

It all begins Friday night when Van Wert travels to Defiance. The Cougars (2-1, 1-1 WBL) are coming off a 17-14 loss to Celina, while the Bulldogs enter the game 3-0 (2-0 WBL) and can now be considered a very strong contender for at least a piece of the title.

Mistakes and missed opportunities cost Van Wert dearly on Friday and head coach Keith Recker said those types of things are being addressed at practice this week.

Conner Campbell leads Van Wert in receptions and receiving yards. Bob Barnes/file photo

“We are putting more of an emphasis on alignment, assignment, technique this week offensively and defensively,” Recker explained. “We had a lot of mental mistakes last week against Celina that involved aligning incorrectly or having missed assignments. To give ourselves a chance on any given play we must align correctly and know our assignment, and our guys will be much better this week.”

Through three games, quarterback Brylen Parker has completed 47-of-81 passes for 710 yards and nine touchdowns, and he remains the team’s leading rusher with 66 carries for 420 yards and five scores. Keldyn Bill has added 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 28 carries. Conner Campbell leads the team in receptions with 22 for 311 yards and four touchdowns, while Reese Krugh has 10 catches for 173 yards and four scores.

“Van Wert is a very good football team,” Defiance head football coach Travis Cooper said. “They have had a great run of talent. Of course, offensively, they have a very dynamic quarter in Parker. He can hurt you in a lot of ways and he has a running back and receivers who compliment his game well. Both of their lines are strong and physical. They are solid in all three phases.”

The Cougars have struggled against the run at times and currently allow 237 yards per game on the ground. The defense will face an offense that averages 177 yards per game rushing and is led by senior running back Brogan Castillo (62-365, three touchdowns). Quarterback Brez Zipfel has completed 20-of-38 passes for 255 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, with Anthony Wilder serving as the main target (8-127, two touchdowns).

“Defiance has something that you can only get through competing and winning, and that is confidence,” Recker said. “Watching them play on film they look confident in what they are doing and that helps their ability to execute. They play a tough, physical style of football offensively with the ability to throw it around anywhere on the field. Castillo is a very good running back with a tough running style.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs have given up 150 yards per game through the air, plus 86 yards per game rushing, while forcing six turnovers.

“Defensively I am very impressed with their pursuit of football,” Recker said of Defiance. “They employ a similar defensive structure as Celina so our game plan will be similar, but we need to execute at a much higher rate.”

The rebuild continues at Defiance and after going 3-7 in his first season, the Bulldogs went 7-5 last year, which according to Cooper, was crucial to the program.

“We took a big step last year with getting into the playoffs and traveling over three hours to beat the No. 4 team in our region in Week No. 11,” Cooper said. “Our seniors last year really stepped up and gave our program a great 7-win season. That was a great stepping stone into this year. The factors that have led to us playing winning football is really the “off the field things”. Discipline, accountability, consistency, and setting clear standards that you have to meet to be a part of our program.”

We don’t have a huge roster, but the guys on our team understand the standards and meet them daily,” he added. “That goes a long way in building a program. We have done a nice job of holding our own in the trenches thus far. We have also done a nice job of finishing games strong. We need to continue to show consistency both offensively and defensively.”

While Defiance and Celina are among the improved WBL teams this year, Recker believes the league is getting tougher from top to bottom.

“Looking at the scores throughout the league these first few weeks it becomes apparent that our league is very balanced, more so than ever before,” he said. “There are very good coaches in our league that have made their programs competitive and our league is full of tough football players, which makes it fun and competitive every week.”

Van Wert has won six straight against the Bulldogs, including 36-0 last season. In addition, over the last three seasons, the Cougars are 3-0 following a regular season loss.

Friday’s Van Wert at Defiance game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.