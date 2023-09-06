Recking Crew to host meet-and-greet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Football Tailgate Tour, “The Recking Crew”, will host a meet and greet with the football team and cheerleaders from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday September 9, at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in conjunction with the group’s inaugural night golfing event. The public is invited to stop by and meet the players and cheer squads as well as take part in raffles and games of chance while enjoying food and drinks in the Fairway Grill lounge.

Cougar football fans can also bid on joining the coaches, players and cheerleaders for a Thursday night dinner in a silent auction. Team dinners are tradition spanning more than 40 years in the Cougar football program and two different dinner dates will be available for bids. Meals for the team are funded by football and cheer parents working concession stands as well as through a variety of sponsorships. Proceeds raised from the silent auction will help provide additional funding to feed the team.

“During the season, our Cougar players, coaches, trainers and cheerleaders enjoy a nourishing meal together every Thursday night at the First United Methodist Church basement,” Recking Crew Secretary Julie Schaufelberger said. “There is never a charge for this meal. It is considered an important aspect of being a part of the Cougar football family which is the largest family of all the Cougar athletic programs.”

The Recking Crew also invites the community to join them for tailgates at home and away games. Information about weekly tailgates and where to find the Victory Wagon can be found on the Van Wert Football Tailgate Tour Facebook page.

The Recking Crew’s grassroots mission is to raise funds to assist in providing equipment and improving facilities for Van Wert football, to instill player pride and strengthen the Cougar football program, therein promoting Cougar Pride community wide. Since its establishment in 2014, the Recking Crew has provided over $50,000 of support to the football program via several uniform purchases, an extensive locker room renovation, improving field goal posts for the stadium, purchase of an equipment trailer for away games as well as other funding additional items and services.