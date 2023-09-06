Special meeting to be live streamed

VW independent staff

Tonight’s special Van Wert City Council “Council of the Whole” meeting will be live streamed on the city’s website. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Council’s rate of pay will be the topic of discussion. Council members voted last month to raise annual salaries from $4,900 to $6,100, and from $5,500 to $6,700 for the council president, effective in 2024. However, Mayor Ken Markward vetoed the raises and suggested salaries of $3,000 for ward and at-large council members and $3,500 for the council president.

Van Wert City Council could try to override the mayor’s veto at the next regular meeting, scheduled for September 11. Five votes are needed for an override.

Once tonight’s meeting begins, it can be viewed by clicking here.