CCF donation…

The Convoy Community Foundation recently presented a $5,000 donation to the Crestview Music Department which includes the school musical, Knight Vision, middle school swing choir and high school chorus as the direct beneficiaries. The donation will be put to immediate use for music arrangement/licensing, competitions, choreography, backdrops, costumes, props, lighting, sound and sheet music. The Convoy Community Foundation is a non-profit organization which originated in 1979. People interested in making bequests or donations to the Convoy Community Foundation Endowment Fund are encouraged to contact a foundation trustee. Photo submitted