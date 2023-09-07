City council to decide on revised raises

VW independent staff

It appears salaries of Van Wert City Council members will increase to $5,500 in 2024.

During Wednesday’s “Council of the Whole” meeting, council members discussed various options, including a possible override of Mayor Ken Markward’s recent veto of $6,100 salaries, but council seemed to be in lockstep on the $5,500 figure, which represents a $600 increase over the current salary.

New legislation with the revised salary is expected to be introduced at the next meeting.

Check back later for a more detailed story.