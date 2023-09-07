Haven of Hope fundraiser set for Saturday

VW independent staff

Fountain Park will be the site of an overnight fundraiser, Box City, for Haven of Hope.

It will be a concert community event that begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9. It’s open to the public with a band performing, informational booths, soup and free items, all to help raise awareness on homelessness. All proceeds will go to the Haven of Hop men’s shelter.

At 10 p.m. the youth overnight event will begin. It’s open to all youths in Van Wert County, with youths “sleeping” in cardboard boxes to understand the feeling of being homeless for the night. The entire night will be filled with games, food, small group conversations and worship. To register, scan the QR code.

Anyone can help by sending monetary donations via check or Venmo (VWCHavenofHope) with Box City on the memo line, to help with the operating expenses of Haven of Hope. Donations may also be made via Haven of Hope’s website, havenofhopevw.org.