Humane Society to hold fundraising event

The Van Wert County Humane Society will hold a “Bag Bingo” on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Jr. Fair Building. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and the event will begin at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $20 prior to the event and $30 at the door (if available). Only 300 tickets are available and can be purchased at the shelter or by contacting a Humane Society board member.

Tickets include 20 bingo cards. Additional bingo cards are available for purchase. During the event, 20 Thirty-One bags filled with items donated by local businesses will be up for grabs.

“This is a great way to help the Humane Society raise money to help animals in need while having a fun time,” said Van Wert County Humane Society Board Secretary Kirsten Barnhart. “All proceeds from this event directly help us pay for veterinary expenses, daily care, and more.”

Concessions and a raffle will also be available during the event.

The Van Wert County Humane Society is open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. See more events at www.vwchs.org.