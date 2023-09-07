Knights run at Golden Bear Invite

VW independent sports

BRYAN — Crestview’s boys’ and girls’ country teams finished fifth out of eight teams at the Bryan Golden Bear Invitational on Tuesday.

First across the finish line for the Lady Knights was Anna Gardner, who placed 12th overall with a time of 23:24. She was followed by Kate Sawmiller (13th, 23:29), MaKenzie Harting (17th, 23:45), Ava Motycka (30th, 27:31), Alexis Flagg (34th, 28:24), and Anna Scott (35th, 28:46). Archbold won the team title.

Drayden Hoffman led the Knights with a 19th place finish and a time of 18:47. He was followed by Lincoln Smith (20th, 18:51), Andy Heth (21st, 18:54), Jake Heth (27th, 19:14), Logan Foudy (32nd, 19:46), Kale Vinning (32nd, 20:33), and Payton Scott (40th, 20:42). Host Bryan won the team title.