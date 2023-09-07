Lloyd W. Etzler

Lloyd W. Etzler, 88, of rural Convoy, passed away at 12:27 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home

He was born on July 25, 1935, in Harrison Township on the farm, the son of Harold E. Etzler and Gertrude E. (Conrad) Etzler, who both preceded him in death. He married Ruth E. (Evans) Etzler September 27, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran church in rural Convoy. On September 27 of this year, they would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Lloyd Etzler

Family survivors include their three sons, Brian (Michelle) Etzler of Ohio City, Bruce (Marcia) Etzler of McCartyville, and Barry Etzler of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Etzler, Lucas (Taylor) Etzler, Sarah (James) Lilie, Andrew (Callie) Etzler, Brady Etzler, Kayla Gladieux, Madison (Joey) Gregg; eighteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Leighner of Rockford, and a sister-in-law, Lois Linser of Van Wert.

Lloyd was a lifelong farmer and drove a school bus for Crestview Local Schools for over 35 years. He worked as a roadman for Harrison Township for 20 years and served one term as trustee. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Convoy where he served in various offices of the church. Lloyd served on the Ohio Pork Producer’s Council as president, and represented Ohio on the National Livestock & Meat Board. He was a member of the Convoy Lions Club and the Farm Bureau. He also served on the Decatur Bible Institute Board for 40 years. He was in the Army National Guard for six years and was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club. Lloyd was a huge sports fan and was an ardent fan of the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and the Crestview Knights.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Convoy with calling hours one hour ahead of services. Visitation will be at Cowan & Son Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church of Convoy Radio Broadcast, Haven of Hope or the Pregnancy Life Center, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.