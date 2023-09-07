Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 4

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Let’s just say last week wasn’t a banner week in terms of correctly picking games. In fact, it was downright brutal.

While there were a couple of true upsets, it doesn’t explain going 11-9 during Week No. 3, my worst Pigskin Pick’Em week ever. The average week pulled my record down to 56-22, or just 72 percent, which means there’s work to be done if I want to get back to my stated goal of 80 percent.

To boot, this week isn’t an easy one to get back on track. Out of 20 games, as many as six can be considered tossup games. It’s also the week when the Northwest Conference and Green Meadows Conference begin playing conference games. Here’s hoping things go better in terms of picks. 20 area games are on this week’s slate.

Games of the Week

Ada (2-1) at Crestview (2-1)

I really think this game will be an entertaining one, just like last year, when the Bulldogs upset the Knights 34-26. Obviously Crestview hopes the results are different this time around. If the Knights can reduce penalties and turnovers, I think they’ll leave with a win in the home opener on Friday night. In fact, I think Crestview has the potential to make some real noise in the NWC this season.

The pick: Crestview

Celina (2-1) at Shawnee (0-3)

A letdown game for the Bulldogs after last Friday’s win over Van Wert? Perhaps, but I don’t think so. However, it’s fair to point out that the Indians have dropped their last two games by a combined seven points, meaning Shawnee is probably a bit better than an 0-3 record would suggest. I think this game has the potential to be fairly close but I’m going with the Bulldogs.

The pick: Celina

New Bremen (2-1) at Versailles (3-0)

After scoring seven points in the opener at Bath, New Bremen has put up a combined 78 points the past two weeks. Meanwhile, Versailles hasn’t allowed a point all season and has outscored the opposition 102-0. I usually like to side with the defense and that’s what I’m doing here.

The pick: Versailles

Van Wert (2-1) at Defiance (3-0)

I’ve wrestled with this one since Monday. My first instinct was to go with the Bulldogs, who have been solid but maybe not spectacular in each of their three games. One can argue on paper that perhaps Defiance is a slight favorite. But something sticks in my mind. Van Wert has lost just one regular season game each of the last three seasons, but bounced back the following week. Combine that with the fact that the Cougars have won six straight against Defiance and history seems to favor Van Wert.

The pick: Van Wert

Wayne Trace (1-2) at Edgerton (1-2)

An intriguing GMC opener…Edgerton’s two losses have come by a combined eight points, while Wayne Trace is two points from a 2-1 record. In other words, both of these teams are better than their respective records indicate. To me, it feels like the Raiders are due for a win and I believe this is the week they get it.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Best of the Rest

WBL

Bath at Kenton: Bath

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida: Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

NWC

Allen East at Leipsic: Leipsic

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton: Bluffton

Spencerville at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

GMC

Antwerp at Hicksville: Antwerp

Ayersville at Paulding: Ayersville

Tinora at Fairview: Tinora

MAC

Coldwater at Anna: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local: Marion Local

Minster at Fort Recovery: Minster

St. Henry at Parkway: St. Henry

Others

Bishop Ready at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday): Bishop Ready

Sylvania Northview at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.