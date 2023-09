VW death ruled homicide by gunshot

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Police Department has released additional information about Monday’s suspicious death at Van Wert West Apartments on W. Main St.

The victim has been identified as Barbara Ganger, 43, of Van Wert. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

No arrest has made and according to Lt. Rob Black, the investigation is ongoing.