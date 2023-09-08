Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 4

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 8.

GMC

Antwerp 39 Hicksville 6

Ayersville 20 Paulding 17

Tinora 42 Fairview 14

Wayne Trace 42 Edgerton 6

MAC

Coldwater 37 Anna 7

Marion Local 56 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 41 Fort Recovery 20

Parkway 35 St. Henry 23

Versailles 34 New Bremen 7

NWC

Bluffton 63 Delphos Jefferson 0

Columbus Grove 40 Spencerville 0

Crestview 47 Ada 9

Leipsic 21 Allen East 0

WBL

Celina 31 Shawnee 8

Elida 30 Ottawa-Glandorf 8

Kenton 38 Bath 34

Van Wert 43 Defiance 42

Wapakoneta 14 St. Marys Memorial 0

Non-conference

Lima Sr 45 Sylvania Northview 14

Columbus Bishop Ready at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)