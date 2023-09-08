Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 4
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 8.
GMC
Antwerp 39 Hicksville 6
Ayersville 20 Paulding 17
Tinora 42 Fairview 14
Wayne Trace 42 Edgerton 6
MAC
Coldwater 37 Anna 7
Marion Local 56 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 41 Fort Recovery 20
Parkway 35 St. Henry 23
Versailles 34 New Bremen 7
NWC
Bluffton 63 Delphos Jefferson 0
Columbus Grove 40 Spencerville 0
Crestview 47 Ada 9
Leipsic 21 Allen East 0
WBL
Celina 31 Shawnee 8
Elida 30 Ottawa-Glandorf 8
Kenton 38 Bath 34
Van Wert 43 Defiance 42
Wapakoneta 14 St. Marys Memorial 0
Non-conference
Lima Sr 45 Sylvania Northview 14
Columbus Bishop Ready at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)
