Honor Flight taking off September 12

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will take off on its third flight of the 2023 flight season on Tuesday, September 12, bringing 86 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.

There will be one World War II Veteran making the trip, along with 13 from the Korean War era and 72 Vietnam-era veterans. One veteran served across multiple conflicts, including Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism. He’ll be accompanied by his son, who is also a veteran. The father and son served in the same unit for a short time as Seabees.

Flag City Honor Flight will take 86 veterans to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, September 12. Photo submitted

Three sets of brothers will be on the trip, seven Bronze Star recipients and five Purple Heart recipients. While many will be accompanied by family member Guardians, many other veterans will be paired with guardians they don’t know until flight day, community guardians who volunteer their time to escort the veterans to the memorials built in their honor. Veterans and guardians can apply at www.flagcityhonorflight.org.

It is the third of four flights in 2023, the first time Flag City Honor Flight has offered four flights in a single flight season. The organization increased the number of annual flights to decrease the amount of time Veterans wait to go on a flight. There are currently over 550 area Veterans on the waiting list to make the trip.

Veterans and guardians will fly out from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday morning, then after the bus trip from the airport to Washington, D.C., they’ll travel to the Marine Corps War Memorial, World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the Military Women’s Memorial. They enjoy special treatment, including a reserved time and priority viewing locations to observe the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight returns to Toledo at the Grand Aire hangar at approximately 9:30 p.m., where there is a welcome home ceremony with family members, friends, and members of the community, followed by “Mail Call.”

Flag City Honor Flight’s fourth and final flight of the year is scheduled for November 7. Veterans on all flights pay absolutely nothing to take the trip with Flag City Honor Flight. Guardians are asked to make a donation to help with expenses.

Flag City Honor Flight is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has organized and operated a trip each June beginning in 2011, adding a second annual trip in 2017. 2022 was the organization’s first year to offer three annual flights, which included its first all Vietnam-era flight. Flag City Honor Flight’s second ever all-Vietnam-era flight was in June. The organization welcomes all World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from across northwestern Ohio, including Van Wert County, and southeastern Michigan.