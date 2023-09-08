Livestock sale…
The Jr. Fair Livestock Sale brought an official end to the Van Wert County Fair on Tuesday. The event was held at Farm Focus Arena at the fairgrounds. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 09/08/23 at 3:43 am. FILED UNDER: News
The Jr. Fair Livestock Sale brought an official end to the Van Wert County Fair on Tuesday. The event was held at Farm Focus Arena at the fairgrounds. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 09/08/23 at 3:43 am. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2023 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC