New staff members…

Eight new staff members were introduced to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education Thursday night. They are (front row, left to right): Cindy Bowsher, Audree Markward, Cheyenne Oechsle and Eric Schwab. Back row: Brent Hoersten, Nicole Shepard, Nicole Ricker and Pearce Dietrich. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent