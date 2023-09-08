Prep roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 0

HAVILAND — The Lady Knights had to quickly find their rhythm again after being off of school the past week (Van Wert County Fair) and Crestview was able to take down the Raiders in three straight sets 25-11, 25-11, 25-14.

Myia Etzler led the Lady Knights with 13 kills, while Cali Gregory had 20 assists and 12 kills. Ellie Kline finished with a team high 15 digs and was 16-of-16 from the service line with three aces.

Crestview (4-1) will be back in action on Monday as they travel to Rockford to take on Parkway, in the first of four matches in a week’s time.

Kalida 3 Linconlview 1

Visiting Kalida topped Lincolnview shook off an opening set loss and went on to top the Lancers 25-27, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10 on Thursday. It was Lincolnview’s second straight loss (6-2) while Kalida improved to 5-1.

Emma Bowersock had 12 kills and 14 digs, while Ashlyn Price had 15 assists and three aces.

Lincolnview will travel to play New Bremen on Monday, then will open NWC play at Crestview on Tuesday.

Defiance 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, Defiance topped the Lady Cougars in straight sets on Thursday, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13.

Check back later for individual stats.

Van Wert (0-7, 0-3 WBL) will host Coldwater on Monday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 2 Kalida 0

The Lancers improved to 3-2-1 with a 2-0 victory over visiting Kalida on Thursday. Warren Mason and Austin Bockrath each scored goals for Lincolnview and Mason Waltmire added an assist.

Linconlview will host Lima Sr. at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Celina 17 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Bulldogs defeated Van Wert 17-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars (0-5, 0-2 WBL) will return to action Tuesday at Defiance.

Delphos St. John’s 15 Van Wert 0

DELPHOS – Delphos St. John’s posted a 15-0 victory over Van Wert on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars (0-6) will host Defiance on Monday.

Golf

Shawnee 173 Van Wert 181

LIMA — Shawnee defeated Van Wert 173-181 at Shawnee Country Club on Thursday.

Keaton Foster led the Cougars with a 40, followed by Sam Houg (43) and Zack Stoller and Griff McCracken (49).

Van Wert will host Kenton on Monday.

Crestview 179 Delphos Jefferson 180 Columbus Grove 185 Allen East 191

Matthew Dealey led the Knights with a 42 and Logan Schlemmer was two strokes behind (44) on Wednesday. Trey Skelton (46) and Brady Petrie (47) rounded out the scoring for Crestview. Delphos Jefferson’s Isaac Gallmeier was the match medalist with a 39.

Delphos Jefferson 238 Lincolnview 259 (girls)

Delphos Jefferson’s Avery Eickholt and Zada Grogg tied for match medalist honors and the Wildcats defeated Lincolnview 238-259 at Willow Bend on Wednesday.

Eickholt and Grogg each shot a 58, followed by Caitlin Jettinghoff (59) and Lani Warnement (63). Lincolnview was led by Liz Phillips, who carded a 59, followed by Paige Dunn (64) and Sydney King and Nevada Seabold (68 each).

Linconlview will host the Willow Bend Invitational next Thursday.