Cougars win 43-42 thriller over Defiance

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DEFIANCE — It was a game that featured 85 points and nearly 900 total yards but in the end, Van Wert emerged with a thrilling 43-42 win over Defiance at Fred Brown Stadium on Friday. The loss was the first for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-1 WBL) while the Cougars improved to 3-1 (2-1 WBL). Both teams are one game behind Celina and Elida.

Van Wert took the opening kickoff and marched to the game’s opening score on a 10-yard run by Brylen Parker. Griff McCracken added the first of his five extra points and gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead. However, after mishandling the ensuing kickoff, Defiance drove 97 yards in eight plays and scored on a 13-yard pass from Brez Zipfel to Anthony Wilder, then took an 8-7 lead when the two connected on the two point conversion. The Bulldogs did not attempt to kick an extra point all night.

Reese Krugh (2) reached the end zone against Defiance. Photos courtesy of Monica Campbell

A two-yard scoring run by Keldyn Bill (18 carries, 96 yards, two touchdowns) late in the first quarter gave Van Wert a 14-8 lead, then Donovan Winkeljohn started the second stanza by intercepting a pass by Zipfel.

“We’ve thrown Donny in there the last couple of weeks and he’s done a great job at corner,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence and we’re real happy he was able to get that interception. They tried to attack him all night and he played lockdown defense.”

After Winkeljohn’s interception, the Cougars eventually turned the ball over on downs, then Defiance tied the game 14-14 on a 43-yard pass from from Zipfel to Wilder.

It didn’t take long for Van Wert to regain the lead. Reese Krugh grabbed the kickoff and outraced the Bulldogs 72 yards to the end zone, giving the Cougars a 21-14 lead.

“When you talk about Reese you have to talk about the effort and passion,” Recker said. “He hurt his ankle in practice on Thursday and we wondered how effective he was going to be but then he returns a kickoff for a touchdown.”

Zipfel pulled Defiance to within one, 21-20, with a 12-yard run. Van Wert scored the final touchdown of the first half when Parker connected with Conner Campbell from 23 yards out to give the Cougars a 28-20 halftime advantage. Parker went on to finish 21-of-31 for 176 yards, while Campbell had 11 receptions for 97 yards.

Zipfel and Wilder connected for a third time, a 17-yard touchdown toss in the third quarter but the two point conversion failed. Each team scored once more before the end of the period, with Parker going in from nine yards out and Zipfel finding TJ Kellermyer open for a 69-yard touchdown, making it 36-34 after three quarters. Zipfel completed 15-of-22 passes for 244 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also led the Bulldogs with 47 yards on five carries. Defiance used a running back by committee approach because leading rusher Brogan Castillo was out with an injury.

“We were putting drive after drive together and I thought we were doing a decent job defensively but then we’d give up a big play,” Recker said. “That’s one thing we have to do a much better job of, take care of our assignments and not give up big plays.”

Defiance outgained Van Wert in total yards 460-420.

Each team scored once in the fourth quarter. Bill went in from nine yards out then Wilder bolted in from 37 yards out and Abel Rubio added the two point conversion for what proved to be the final margin. The Cougars were able to run out the clock with some tough Parker runs and a key first down completion to Campbell on third and eight. Parker led the Cougars on the ground with 26 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Brylen Parker led Van Wert in rushing yards vs. the Bulldogs

“We really them this week to put forward the effort and that will to win,” Recker said. “I thought a couple of plays – the third down catch by Conner, just a quick screen and he did everything in his power to get that first down, and the way that Brylen ran at the end – he wasn’t going to be denied.”

The Cougars will host Wapakoneta Friday night. The Redskins (2-2, 2-1 WBL) defeated St. Marys Memorial 14-0.

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW (8:47) – Brylen Parker 10-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

D (5:44) – Brez Zipfel 13-yard pass to Anthony Wilder (Zipfel to Wilder pass)

VW (1:16) – Keldyn Bill 2-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Second quarter

D (5:33) – Brez Zipfel 43-yard pass to Anthony Wilder (pass failed)

VW (5:20) – Reese Krugh 72-yard kickoff return (Griff McCracken kick)

D (3:26) – Brez Zipfel 12-yard run (pass failed)

VW (:23) – Brylen Parker 23-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

Third quarter

D (9:10) – Brez Zipfel 17-yard pass to Brez Zipfel (pass failed)

VW (2:06) – Brylen Parker 9-yard run (pass good)

D (1:12) – Brez Zipfel 69-yard pass to Garett Rodenberger (Anthony Wilder run)

Fourth quarter

VW (9:54) – Keldyn Bill 9-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

D (4:57) – Anthony Wilder 37-yard run (Abel Rubio run)