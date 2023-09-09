Crestview rolls to 47-9 win over Ada

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — There’s no place like home.

After three straight games on the road, the Crestview Knights opened the home portion of their schedule with an impressive 47-9 romp over Ada on Friday. It was also the NWC opener for both teams.

The Knights rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense while holding the Bulldogs to 158 yards, including just 35 through the air. Entering the game, Ada averaged 374 yards per game, including 278 yards on the ground.

Braxton Leeth (32) sheds a tackle for extra yards vs. Ada. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We finally got the offense clicking and played with tempo and speed and the defense was able to pin their ears back and just attack, attack, attack,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “Overall we played really well.”

Crestview (3-1, 1-0 NWC) wasted no time getting on the board thanks to a quick 33-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Penix to Kellin Putman and the first of five Hayden Perrott PATs, followed by a 13-yard touchdown toss to Beau Eggleston. Ada (2-2, 0-1 NWC) managed a 30-yard field goal by Logan Joliff, but the Bulldogs trailed 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights put the game away in the second quarter with three more trips to the end zone. Jaret Harting accounted for two of those touchdowns, racing 49 yards for a score, then catching a 28-yard pass from Penix. Braxton Leeth put Crestview ahead 35-3 with an eight yard touchdown run.

Ada’s Jalee Bolden made it a 35-9 game with a 15-yard touchdown run, but the final two touchdowns of game were scored by Crestview, prompting a continuous clock. Harting sprinted 30 yards for a touchdown that gave the Knights a 41-9 lead after three quarters, then Penix tossed his fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 21-yarder to Putman in the fourth quarter.

Harting finished with five carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, plus four receptions for 68 yards and a score. while Isaac Kline added 100 yards on five carries. Leeth added 64 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, leading the coach to praise the offensive line for paving the way.

“The offensive line played very well but we were also able to get our quick game going so the ball came out really fast,” Harting said. “We were able to get the ball to our playmakers and that kind of let the guys up front not have to get out in space a whole lot and they didn’t have to protect very long either. Once we got the ball to the outside it really opened up the run game as well.”

Penix finished 13-of-18 for 201 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Putman snagged three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

“He was very efficient,” Harting said of Penix. “It’s what we’ve been hoping for, just take what they give us and let our athletes do the rest and he did a great job of doing that tonight.”

Jaret Harting (7) had a big game against Ada. Bob Barnes photo

Bolden was the NWC’s leading rusher after three weeks (55-396) and finished with 17 carries for 90 yards. Quarterback Levi Green was limited to 4-of-12 passing for 35 yards and two interceptions and 25 yards rushing on 18 carries.

“We were able to bottle them up,” Harting said. “If they got yards they were very hard earned. We did a great job of flying to the ball and wrapping up and finishing plays tonight.”

The Knights will play at Allen East on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C – Bryson Penix 33-yard pass to Kellin Putman (Hayden Perrott kick)

C – Bryson Penix 13-yard pass to Beau Eggleston (Hayden Perrott kick)

A – Logan Joliff 30-yard field goal

Second quarter

C – Jaret Harting 49-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

C – Bryson Penix 28-yard pass to Jaret Harting (Hayden Perrott kick)

C – Braxton Leeth 8-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

A – Jalee Bolden 15-yard run (conversion failed)

C – Jaret Harting 30-yard run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

C – Bryson Penix 21-yard pass to Kellin Putman (kick blocked)