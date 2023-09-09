Food pantry donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,000 to the Trinity Friends Church for their food pantry. The money is from a Spotlight Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. With food prices rising and many people still unemployed, there is a need now more than ever to assist those who need a helping hand. The Food Pantry relies on donations of money as well as food items. The food pantry is open on 12-2 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. each Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month. Food Pantry Director Jeff Wageamon is shown accepting the check from Mike Stanley, Elks National Foundation Chairman. Photo submitted