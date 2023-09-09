Sidewalk work to affect county courthouse

Submitted information

Starting Monday, September 11, the sidewalks and curbs on the east side of the front of the Van Wert County Courthouse will be replaced. For approximately two weeks, the front doors will be intermittently closed for the safety of residents and the efficiency of the project.

The back door of the Courthouse will be unlocked during regular business hours to accommodate the project. There are several steps at the back entrance. Anyone who cannot use the steps to get to the elevator should call the department they are seeking, and someone will come downstairs to assist.