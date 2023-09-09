Special celebration planned in Venedocia

VW independent staff/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — A celebration will be held at the Venedocia Lions Club this Sunday, September 10, to mark a rather momentous occasion.

Between 1-4 p.m. Lions Club will be host a 50th anniversary celebration for sisters Marilyn Foust and Penny Burnett. Foust donated a kidney to Burnett, saving her sister’s life on September 11, 1973. Food will be provided and the public is welcome the event.

A statement was issued and it explains how things went for Burnett.

My story begins 50 years ago in 1973.

I was just a kid, soon to face some of the biggest challenges of my life. I’m at school, and I am very ill. This is how my story goes. I was taken to our local hospital in critical condition. The doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong. I was rushed to OSU and listed in grave condition. By then my chances of survival were very slim. My parents are told to come and be prepared to bring a corpse home. My mom, being a strong believer in miracles, refused to give up on me.

My parents meet with the doctors who believe I have a condition called Good Pasture Syndrome for which there is no known cure. However, they would like to remove the affected organs and see if we also remove the disease too. On March 3, 1973, my kidneys and spleen are removed, and my parents wait. Within twenty-four hours the disease is gone. However, I did not wake up. Ten days later, I woke up after apparently suffering a stroke, paralyzed from my nose to my toes. I was no longer able to speak or move, but aware of everything around me. Without kidneys I will need dialysis, a machine to filter my blood three times a week.

After six months of this to make sure the disease is really gone, I can try a kidney transplant, which is still in the experimental stages. I needed a donor. I have 12 brothers and sisters and my parents all agree to be my donor, but after many tests of blood and tissue, it was determined that Mary was the perfect match. So, at the age of 23 she agreed to risk her life to save mine. The transplant was a success on September 11, 1973, and the rest is history.

I believe I survived all these years because of my family’s love and my mother’s prayers for God’s mercy. I am 68 years old now and have lived a good life. I live in Venedocia with my friend, Susie, surrounded by my family and friends and all the people whose prayers carried me through the toughest times of my life.