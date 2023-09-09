Zimmerman named to Hall of Fame

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced Jerry Zimmerman was recently inducted into the prestigious Ohio Community Theatre Association (OCTA) Hall of Fame.

Jerry Zimmerman

It’s an honor reserved for those who have given many years of their time and talent to encourage and promote community theatre throughout the state of Ohio. Zimmerman has been a vital part of the OCTA community for more than thirty years. During that time, Jerry has given of himself to Van Wert Civic Theatre, serving in every way possible from acting to directing to board president.

His legacy continues as he directs the season opener “Disaster!” The Musical. The show pays homage to the 70’s, an era of bell-bottoms, platform shoes, boogie dancing and disaster movies. Ashley Roberts is assistant director with Dee Hartstock Fisher as music director.

The cast includes Emily Gehle, Abbie Mengerink, Seth Rollins, Janelle Moorman, Kimmy Warnecke, Roger Rex, Nick Hribar, Mary Ann Falk, Amy Boley, Kristin Lee, Debbie Briggs, Emily Foudy, Chad Kraner, Evan Joseph, Kara Place, Nick Long, Jon Hodges, Chloe Dettrow, Hadley Sauer and Courtney Wendel.

Disaster! the Musical will be performed live September 21-24 and 28-30 and October 1. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 419.238.9689 or by visiting vwct.org to book seats online.