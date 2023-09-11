Antique and classic trucks to be on display this Sunday

All types of antique, classic and special interest trucks will be on display this Sunday. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — If you’re a truck enthusiast, especially trucks from previous generations, you’ll want to set aside some time this Sunday.

The John Paulding Historical Society will host its 22nd ATHS Vintage Truck Show, featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles on Sunday, September 17, during the annual Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The show will be held on the museum grounds at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds and the fall festival. Admission and parking for truck show is free.

There is no entry fee for exhibitors, simply bring your truck and enjoy the day. All ages will enjoy seeing trucks of all types, eras, makes and models. New this year, optional pre-registration is available online by visiting kausertrucking.com.

In 2022, about 120 vehicles were on display, traveling to Paulding from across Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The oldest vehicles were from 1912 and 1913.

Lunch will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the museum’s dining room for a freewill donation.

Although admission is free, donations are welcome and appreciated. All proceeds benefit the historical society.

John Henry Kauser and Mike Kauser are organizing this American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) truck show. For additional information, call 419.399.5462 or 419.399.4856 or visit kausertrucking.org.

Watch for more details on the museum’s Facebook page.