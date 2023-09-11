Direct Support Professionals honored

VW independent staff/submitted information

Direct Support Professional Recognition Week is this week (September 10-16) and it’s a great opportunity to highlight the dedicated, innovative direct support workforce that is the heart and soul of supports for people with disabilities. This week is a way to showcase the amazing and often unsung work of these incredible professionals and mark just a small fraction of the recognition that they deserve throughout the year.

Noah and BreAnna

There are currently 90 DSPs serving individuals in Van Wert County. Mercer Residential Services (MRSI) provides both in home and day supports for adult individuals. Thomas Edison and MRSI provide day services where individuals can attend and participate in employment services, volunteering, shopping, movies, coffee shops and events and activities in the community.

Other agencies providing in home support are Champaign Residential Services and Right at Home. DSPs assist and support with life skills and independent living. CRSI and MRSI have been able to take their homes on trips to Disney World, Great Wolf Lodge and later this month they will be traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Many have been able to go to Major League Baseball games, Ohio State football games, Cedar Point and concerts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Individuals describe their providers as wonderful, caring, helpful, funny, beautiful, strong and brave. Beth receives in-home services from MRSI and thanked all those who work as DSPs as they work hard to care for all the individuals.

“I would like to personally thank the upper management for taking time out to do the interviews and for choosing the right group of people to help us achieve and accomplish our goals rather big or small,” she said.

Independent providers also assist individuals with shopping, meal preparation, medical appointments and most importantly going out and about to places of their choice.

Thomas Edison DSP BreAnna Stegaman has been a DSP for 8 years, first working in the homes and now at Thomas Edison.

“I love seeing the individuals faces light up when they are making connections with others while being involved in the community, she said.

Noah said he enjoys seeing Brea in the mornings when she picks him up to go to Thomas Edison.

“Brea is funny and nice,” he said.

David and Angie

Independent provider Angie Gamble provides services to David. Angie has been an independent provider working in the homes for 24 years. David has the support from Angie and his other two independent providers which has allowed him to live in a home since moving to Van Wert in 2018.

“I get to go to work and hang out with the coolest people,” she said. “They are always so happy. David loves to make cookies, so we play Christmas music and make cookies no matter if it’s in July or December.”

With his providers assistance David has been able to go to a graduation ceremony at The Ohio State University and attend the Ottoville girls state basketball tournaments. He has also been able to travel to Cedar Point, Columbus Zoo, enjoy the Christmas Lights in Van Wert and Ada and attend church activities and July 4 parties.

Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be celebrating their DSPs on Thursday, September 14, with RCO to Go Food Truck and raffle prizes.

Anyone interested in making a difference in another person’s life while earning a paycheck can apply with the provider agencies mentioned above or go to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities website for more information on how to become a certified independent provider.