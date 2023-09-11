Flags to be flown at half-staff today

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day, today, September 11.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

In addition, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Col. Charles Jones, superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will join members of the 172nd OSHP cadet class at the inaugural 9/11 Climb today.

The event aims to pay tribute to the 412 first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. Following opening ceremonies, public safety participants will complete as many repetitions (stairs/steps, burpees, sit ups, lunges/air squats) as possible in 41 minutes 20 seconds, representing the 412 first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

The event will be live streamed online at: https://ohiochannel.org/live/special-events.