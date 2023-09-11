Local runners compete at Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — Cross country teams from Van Wert, Crestview and Linconlnview competed at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday. It’s billed as the second largest country race in the entire nation, featuring thousands of runners from dozens of schools of all sizes.

When all was said and done, the Van Wert boys finished seventh out of 35 teams in the Division II race, while the girls finished 17th out of 32 teams. In Division III, the Lincolnview boys placed third out of 31 teams and Crestview placed 12th. The Lincolnview girls were fourth out of 26 teams and the Crestview girls were 22nd.

Owen Scott was Van Wert’s first finisher and placed fifth overall with a time of 16:10, while Andrew Laudick finished 16th (16:51.80). John Kramer recorded a time of 17:10.50 and a 30th place finish, followed by Johan Gemmer (18:09.40, 83rd,) Rylan Miller (84th, 18:10.10), Harrison Sloan (128th, 18:57.40) and Cayden Laukhuf (159th, 19:36.10). As a team, Van Wert finished with 213 points.

“This gave us a good feel of where we site currently in our region and moving into the WBL,” head coach Kimberly Laudick said. “Getting seventh out of 35 teams is pretty solid and we look to continue to put in more work so we (can) improve next week.”

Alyssa Knittle led the Lady Cougars with a 71st place finish and a time of 22:05. She was followed by Harmony Schuerman (84th, 22:24.90), Lexi Deitemeyer (93rd, 22:33.80), Lizzie Spath (119th, 23:06.90), Noelle Byrum (120th, 23:09.80), Brenna Kimmet (184th, 26:30.60) and Katie Kramer (218th, 30:51.40). Van Wert finished with 467 team points.

“We are continuing to see our girls set personal records and move up individually and as a team,” Laudick said. “We were very pleaded with our performances today on both sides in competitive races.”

Bay Village Bay easily won the boys team title with 65 team points, and Shelby was the runner-up with 143 points. Lexington won the girls team title (85) and Ottawa-Glandorf was the runner-up (129).

Lincolnview was paced by Conner Baldauf, who finished fifth in the Division III varsity race with a time of 16:13.50. Evan Johns gave the Lancers two top 10 finishers, as he placed ninth, logging a time of 16:47.10. Kreston Tow finished 16th (17:04.70), followed by Maddox Norton (30th, 17:36.50), Kaleb Denman (36th, 17:50.90), Trace Klausing (49th, 18:12.40) and Myles Moody (67th, 18:37.80). The Lancers finished with 96 team points.

“The boys continue to compete at a high level,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “Even though we were just a few points from beating Maplewood, who was ranked No. 4 in the state, we had a solid race and found some consistency. Tiffin is a different course than Columbus Grove and requires a bit more toughness and focus. The boys showed that today and really ran a great team race.”

“We still have work to do if we are going to close that gap with the teams just ahead of us,” he continued. I have no doubt the boys will respond well in practice this week as they know they have opportunities to get better. I was really pleased with how our JV boys raced. They showed grit and fight and many of those boys are challenging for varsity spots.”

Lincoln Smith was the first Crestview Knight to finish (46th, 18:01.70). He was followed by Andy Heth (48th, 18:03.10), Drayden Hoffman (74th, 18:46.70), Jake Heth (91st, 19:18.40) Logan Foudy (96th, 19:26.40), Payton Scott (98th, 19.26.80), and Kale Vining (107th, 19:41.90). Crestview had 355 team points.

“The girls displayed some team toughness at Tiffin that will certainly be a stepping stone for the season ahead,” Langdon said. “The race was not easy today, but they fought hard to put themselves in a position to be successful. This was a big step forward and one that we need to use as a spring board into the coming weeks. There are a lot of great girls teams in northwest Ohio and we are trying to be one of those teams.”

Ottawa Hills won the team title (65 points), followed by Maplewood (92) and Lincolnview (96).

“This was a very competitive race, and they ran their best race of the season,” Crestview head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “I’m excited to see how they are running at the end of the season.”

The Lady Lancers had a pair of top 10 finishers – Brynleigh Moody (eighth, 19:48.70) and Ava Milligan (10th, 20:06.30). They were followed by Keira Breese (38th, 21:53.80), Elyssa Renner (47th, 22:18.10), Kendall Hoffman (51st, 22:26.00), Kassidy Hammons (60th, 22:36.20) and Harper Reindel (91st, 23:36.40). Lincolnview finished with 146 team points.

The Lady Knights were led by Anna Gardner (47th, 22:23.60), followed by Kenzie Harting (60th, 22:38.30), Kate Sawmiller (98th, 23:41.60), Ava Motycka (160th, 27:09.00), Adrieanna Scott (162nd, 27:37.60), Alexis Flagg (163rd, 27:39.80) and Chloe Miller (172nd, 30:14.20). Crestview finished with 507 team points.

“The girls ran really well in a competitive race and they are continuing to improve,” Grandstaff said.

Maplewood won the team title (91 points) and Fort Recovery was the runner-up with 135 points.