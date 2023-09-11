Monday Mailbag: turf, NWC, WBL, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about artificial turf in the WBL and NWC, the future of the NWC, defense, and the WBL title race.

Q: I am curious as to which schools in the WBL and NWC do not have artificial turf football fields. Name withheld upon request

A: Van Wert is the seventh Western Buckeye League school to install artificial turf. As of right now, three WBL schools do not have it – Celina, Elida and Kenton. The way the schedule shakes out this year means the Cougars won’t play on a natural grass field until Week No. 10, at Elida.

As far as the Northwest Conference, it’s split right down the middle. Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Crestview, and Leipsic do not have artificial turf. Ada, Allen East, Delphos Jefferson, and Spencerville each have it.

Q: After being rejected by Delphos St. John’s and Parkway, what does the future hold for the NWC? Is there a future? Name withheld upon request

A: The Northwest Conference principals are scheduled to meet this Wednesday to discuss the next step and the future but of course, only time will tell.

This is strictly my opinion but as of right now, one of the options could be adding two football only schools. Fort Loramie has expressed interest in that and while I may be wrong, I think Lima Central Catholic would strongly consider it as well.

Would it be ideal? Yes and no – yes from the standpoint that it would help fill out the football schedule, which is the most difficult when you don’t have a full compliment of teams and no, because it leaves openings in all the other sports. However, most of the other sports aren’t one-a-week sports, which makes it a bit easier to schedule.

I suppose another option would be to add LCC as a full time member. I know the school was a member before but left because some of the other schools weren’t happy. Times have changed and circumstances have changed.

Yes, there are rumors out that about certain teams leaving the NWC if there’s not a fix but I’m not about to get into those right now.

Hopefully, some sort of viable solution can be worked out, but the clock is ticking – Ada and Leipsic are scheduled to depart at the end of the current school year.

Q: Looking at some of the scores from high school games around here this weekend – does anyone play defense anymore? Name withheld upon request

A: Sure they do. There were three shutouts in the NWC and Crestview allowed a touchdown and a field goal. Celina and Elida each allowed just one touchdown this past weekend and Wapakoneta pitched a shutout. The results were similar in the GMC and the MAC.

However, I see what you’re saying. It seems like games are higher scoring now and in some cases they are. Different times, different results. For the most part, it’s a more wide open game now. Teams are spreading each other out and throwing the football all over the place. Not many teams are chewing up the clock and getting/giving up just a handful of possessions anymore.

Q: In your opinion, given how the first four weeks have gone, who is the favorite to win the WBL football championship? Also, which team is the most improved at this point? Name withheld upon request

A: Elida and Celina are the co-leaders right now with unblemished league records (2-0) and they’ll meet in Week No. 6 in Celina. I don’t want to discount anyone, but both teams have some challenges ahead. Celina will end the regular season with Defiance and Wapakoneta, while Elida still has Defiance, Wapakoneta and Van Wert left, in addition to St. Marys Memorial.

Another key game is this Friday’s Wapakoneta at Van Wert game – the winner will remain in the title race and with two league losses, the loser is probably out.

At this point, it won’t be surprising to see at least a co-championship or a tri-championship and things going right down to the season finale.

As far as most improved – take your pick. Celina continues to improve and Bath and Kenton are vastly improved as well. Despite a loss to Van Wert, Defiance is another team that is improved compared to previous seasons.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.