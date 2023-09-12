Funky kind of wonderful…

50 years of wonderful comes to The Niswonger at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4. Known as “The American Band”, the high-energy five-piece group will play 40 shows all over the USA this year, including their tour stop in Van Wert.

The multi-talented band carries on the tradition of Grand Funk hits and creates a new chapter in the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad. The band includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, We’re An American Band) and bassist Mel Schacher, “The God Of Thunder.” Joining Don and Mel are true “All Stars.” Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from .38 Special. Max penned and sang .38’s biggest hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Don refers to Max as “the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet”. Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf, and Billy Squier. KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk. Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called “Dr. Tim”, his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.

Grand Funk Railroad is coming to the NPAC on Saturday, November 4. Photos submitted

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. To their credit, Grand Funk Railroad released 11 albums between 1969 and 1976, all of which went gold or platinum.

The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the classic rock landscape fifty years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan, is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power. Mega-hits We’re An American Band, I’m Your Captain/Closer To Home, Locomotion and Some Kind Of Wonderful still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio. Internationally acclaimed Grand Funk has toured the world, selling out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America.

A 1971 performance at New York’s Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles. The group’s widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits, and two No. 1 singles (We’re An American Band and Locomotion, both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.

Tickets are available at vanwertlive.com for this iconic performance that will bring together Grand Funk lovers, classic rock fans, and contemporary rock enthusiasts who are discovering the group for the first time. Enjoy entertainment “closer to home” by rocking out with Grand Funk in celebration of their 50th anniversary of performing the music we love.