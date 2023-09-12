Gerard Knapke

Gerard Knapke, 86, of Van Wert passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

He was born September 11, 1937, in Coldwater to the late Clarence “Dick” and Anna (Uhleman) Knapke. He married Alice Knapke June 6, 2006, and she survives in Van Wert.

He is also survived by children, Kirk and Laurie Knapke of Fort Myers, Florida, and Kory Knapke of Los Angeles, California; stepchildren,Pam and Berry Barnard of Columbus, Bobby and Lori Schlosser of Tennessee, Teresa and Mike Staas of Dayton, and Tami Kercher of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Benjamin and Kalyn Knapke, Alexander and Marissa Knapke, and Kenneth and Mckenzie Knapke, and two great-grandchildren, Collin and Kendall Knapke.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Kelli Knapke.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was a founding Grand Knight of the Van Wert Knights of Columbus 6034 and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was also a Moose Lodge member, an organist at the Elks Lodge for 45 years and a member of the Gold Wings Road Rider Association.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to family friend Deb Mace Ray.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday, September, 16 at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Coldwater.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.