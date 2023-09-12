Prep roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Parkway 1

ROCKFORD – Myia Etzler recorded 20 kills and seven blocks and No. 5 Crestview defeated Parkway 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 on Monday.

Cali Gregory had 30 assists, 12 kills and four aces, while Kaci Gregory and Ellie Kline each had a pair of aces.

Crestview (5-1) will host Lincolnview tonight.

New Bremen 3 Lincolnview 0

NEW BREMEN — Division IV No. 2 New Bremen swept Lincolnview 25-8, 25-7, 25-6 on Monday. It was Lincolnview’s third straight loss.

The Lancers (6-3) will begin NWC play at Crestview tonight.

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

State ranked Coldwater (No. 2, Division III) defeated Van Wert 25-6, 25-12, 25-8 on Monday.

Van Wert (0-8) will host Delphos St. John’s today.

Soccer

Lincolnview 1 Allen East 1

Lincolnview’s unbeaten streak reached five with a 1-1 tie at Allen East on Monday. Tennesy Coil had Lincolnview’s lone goal in the game.

The Lancers (4-2-2) will host Ada on Monday.

Ada 6 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Addison Williman scored a goal with an assist from Adessa Alvarez, but Crestview fell to Ada 6-1 on Monday.

Crestview (1-5, 0-2 NWC) will host Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Defiance 15 Van Wert 0 (girls)

In the first home game since August 21, Van Wert fell to Defiance 15-0 on Monday.

“They gave me their all and never once did they give up,” head coach Ashley Showalter said.

Van Wert (0-8, 0-3 WBL) will travel to Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Golf

Van Wert 169 Kenton 188

Van Wert proved to be too much for Kenton as the Cougars won 169-188 at Willow Bend on Monday.

Keaton Foster shot a one over par 36 to earn match medalist honors. Zach Stoller and Sam Houg each carded a 44, and Brock Stoller and Griff McCracken were one stroke behind (45). Hayden Dowler finished with a 48.

The Cougar JV squad posted a 188-246 win, topping their low score by 10 strokes. Carter Wright was the match medalist with a season best 41. Trevor Halker had a season best 47, followed by Christian Wallenhorst and Noah Krites (50 each). Clayton Fast shot a 52.

The Cougars (5-2 WBL) will take to the course again Thursday against St Marys Memorial at Northmore.