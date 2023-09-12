Random Thoughts: polls, streaks, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around polls, a record setting performance, a fantastic finish, winning and losing streaks, halfway home, Disney vs. Spectrum, and the Cleveland Browns.

Polls

Crestview is ranked No. 5 in the first Division IV Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the season.

Fort Loramie, New Bremen, Tiffin Calvert and Leipsic are the teams ranked ahead of the Lady Knights. It should be noted that Crestview defeated New Bremen in match No. 2 of the season. The Lady Knights will host Lincolnview tonight, then will travel to Leipsic on Thursday.

In addition, Van Wert is ranked No. 10 in Division IV in the first Associated Press high school football poll of the season.

Record setter

Congratulations to Crestview senior soccer player Addie Williman, who set a new school record by scoring five goals in a game. She achieved the feat during the first half of Saturday’s 13-0 win over Van Wert.

Fantastic finish

What a finish for Kenton on Friday night. The Wildcats scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass with no time left, giving Kenton a 38-34 win over Bath.

It doesn’t get much crazier than that.

Winning and losing streaks

From the website fantastic50.net – Marion Local has Ohio’s longest overall winning streak, 36 games, which includes regular season and playoff games.

Here’s other streak – Cincinnati Wyoming has won 71 straight regular season games, which appears to be an OHSAA record. The Cowboys, who lost the 2020 Division IV state semifinals to Van Wert, haven’t lost a regular season game since October 23, 2015 (28-20 to Reading). That’s right, 2015. No matter how you look at it, that’s an incredibly impressive streak.

On the flip side, Columbus Mifflin currently holds the state’s longest losing streak, 29 games. Another note – Mifflin used to be called the Cow Punchers, but now it’s just the Punchers.

Another winning streak

After an 0-2-1 start, Lincolnview has forged a streak of five unbeaten games.

Head coach Anson Moody and his seniors will be guests on 99.7 WKSD’s High School Huddle live from Fricker’s in Van Wert at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Halfway home

Once Friday’s games are over, the 2023 high school football regular season will be halfway done. How is that even possible?

Disney vs. Spectrum

The stalemate between Disney and Spectrum came to an end on Monday.. That meant sports fans with Spectrum cable were able to watch Monday Night Football.

I wonder if the NFL got involved and leaned on one or both sides to persuade them to come up with a compromise. Monday Night Football is on ESPN and I don’t think the NFL would have taken too kindly to millions of Americans not being able to see it.

Cleveland Browns

Who knows what the rest of the season will hold, but it certainly was fun to be a Cleveland Browns fan on Sunday. The Browns won their first home opener since 2004 in convincing fashion, 24-3 over Cincinnati.

Being a Cleveland fan, I was fairly certain the wheels would come off the wagon at some point in the game but it didn’t happen for a change.

For the record – I don’t have anything against the Bengals, except when they play Cleveland. I always root for them when the play Pittsburgh and the team that Art Modell ripped out of Cleveland.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.