Spectrum outage affects local customers

VW independent staff

A service outage affected local Spectrum cable customers on Monday.

The outage began during the mid-afternoon hours and continued into early evening, with most customers seeing a message that said they needed to upgrade their current package to view any channel. ”Your current subscription package doesn’t include this channel,” the message read. ”To upgrade and start watching it now, press the OK utton on your remote”

Spectrum officials could not be reached for more information on what caused the outage.

When service did return, Spectrum customers learned ESPN and Disney channels had been returned to the lineup. Disney pulled its programming, including ESPN from the lineup in late August in a dispute over fees.