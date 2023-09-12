Vantage Day of Caring is approaching

VW independent staff/submitted information

For 25 years, the United Way of Van Wert County has run one of the biggest food drives of the year, the Vantage Day of Caring. Many local schools will be accepting donations until Thursday, September 28, so be sure to check with your students to see if their class is competing to bring in the most donations.

The public will also be able to donate anytime until Friday, September 29, when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event. Take non-perishable food items like canned meat, peanut butter and mac and cheese to any of the barrels located at First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank, Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, 1st Federal Bank, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, The Well Nutrition, Van Wert Manor, Ohio Health, or the United Way Office, 136 E. Main St.

The United Way is prepping for another successful Vantage Day of Caring. Photo submitted

The United Way of Van Wert County will also have its annual “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, and from 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The United Way will be collecting top-needed pantry items from customers at the entrance doors with assistance provided by local emergency responders and Vantage students.

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, September 30, there will be a mobile food pantry distribution at Trinity Friends Church. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from Danfoss. Participants will be asked to show a valid photo ID.

The United Way thanked all of the t-shirt sponsors:

Advanced Insurance Group, Alliance Automation, ARK Behavioral Health, Braun Industries, Central Insurance, Citizens National Bank, Danfoss, Edward Jones – Eric Hurless, Edward Jones – Veronica Cuevas, First Bank of Berne, First Federal of Van Wert, First Financial Bank, Laudicks Jewelry, Lee Kinstle Sales & Service, Millwork Brands Inc., OhioHealth Van Wert, Red Oak- Amber Davis Realtor, Shultz, Huber & Associates, Speed Pro Machine, Statewide Ford, Tenneco, The Marsh Foundation, Tisha Fast State Farm, Van Wert Federal, Vancrest of Van Wert, and Westwood Behavioral Health Center.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.