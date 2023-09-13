Eclipse meeting to be held Sept. 26

VW independent staff

The next Van Wert County eclipse planning meeting has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, at the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Updates, ideas, concerns and best practices will be shared. Anyone with plans for any activities or those who are aware of any groups planning their own activities that day or weekend, should plan on sharing that information at the meeting.

The rare total solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024, and Van Wert County is directly in its path. Approximately 58,000 people are expected to flock to the county for it. While the total eclipse itself will last 3-4 minutes, the event will last 3-4 hours from start to finish.