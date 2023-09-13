Prep recap: NWC golf and WBL soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Leipsic 166 Crestview 169 Lincolnview 170 Spencerville 188

At Hickory Sticks, Leipsic edged Crestview and Lincolnview on Tuesday.

Crestview’s Matthew Dealey was the match medalist with a two under par 34. Brady Petrie shot a 43 and Logan Schlemmer and Trey Skelton each finished with a 46. Nick Evans led Lincolnview with a 41, followed by Aiden Hardesty and Jared Jessee (42 each) and Luke Bollenbacher (45)

Leipsic was led by Brevin Brandt (35) and Michael Woods led Spencerville with a 43.

Soccer

Defiance 3 Van Wert 0 (boys)

DEFIANCE — The Bulldogs defeated Van Wert 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-6, 0-3 WBL) will host Wapakoneta on Monday.