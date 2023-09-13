Preview: 2-2 Wapak at 3-1 Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Out of the frying pan and into the fire.

That’s the case for No. 10 Van Wert, as the Cougars (3-1, 2-1 WBL), host Wapakoneta (2-2, 2-1 WBL) in yet another key Western Buckeye League game on Friday. As was the case last week, a victory keeps the winner in the WBL title race conversation, while the loser will most likely be eliminated from the chase.

The Cougars held off much-improved Defiance 43-42 last Friday and head coach Keith Recker credited his seniors with the victory.

“We talk to the seniors about taking advantage of the opportunity this season provides and to not have any regrets once they are done with their last high school football season,” Recker said. “Our seniors did exactly that last Friday against Defiance. Guys like Brylen (Parker), Keldyn (Bill), Reese (Krugh), Conner (Campbell) and others came up with big plays, big blocks, or big tackles when we needed them.”

Reese Krugh is second in receptions and also plays defense and special teams. Bob Barnes/file photo

Bill played a bigger role against Defiance and finished with 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

“He has all the attributes you would like in a running back with his strength and athleticism,” Recker said. “He has been bounced around the last few seasons at different positions and can now solely concentrate on running back, which I think means you will continue to see him get better each week. He has the ability to run away from people but has also shown the toughness to run through tackles as well.”

He’s now the second leading rusher on the team with 46 carries for 270 yards and four scores. Parker continues to lead the team with 94 carries for 569 yards and seven touchdowns, while completing 68-of-111 passes for 891 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Campbell has snagged 32 passes for 379 yards and four scores, while Krugh has 17 receptions for 244 yards five touchdowns.

“Van Wert is sound in all three phases of the game,” Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer said. “Offensively, they’re very explosive and have the ability to run and throw the ball effectively. Defensively, they’re physical upfront and athletic on the back end. Special teams have proven they can score in the return game, so we will need to play well in all three phases.”

Wapakoneta opened the season with a 29-26 loss to Marion Local, a game where the Redskins had a 26-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Wapak then came up short against Defiance, 16-13, but pitched back-to-back shutouts since then, 45-0 over Ottawa-Glandorf and 14-0 over rival St. Marys Memorial.

“Credit our players for continuing to work hard and finding a way to be successful the past two weeks,” Moyer said.

While the Redskins have opened up the offense a bit more than previous seasons, the ground game and defense remain the so-called “bread-and-butter” for Wapakoneta. Updated stats were not available.

“Offensively, they can mix in so many different formations and can get a lot of guys at the point of attack in their run game,” Recker said. “They have a nice mix of athleticism with their skill guys and also toughness and size when they run the ball. Coach Moyer’s son is a very good dual threat quarterback who has a nice group of skill players around him.”

“Defensively, they mix in a three and four man front and will blitz from different spots on the field,” Recker continued. “They are very disciplined in taking care of their responsibility. Wapak has a very athletic defense at all three levels of their defense.”

Last year’s game turned out to be a thriller for Wapakoneta and a hearbreaker for Van Wert. The Redskins blocked a Van Wert punt and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with just four seconds left, giving them an improbable 20-19 win. Van Wert had led 19-0 midway through the second quarter.

Friday’s Wapakoneta at Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.