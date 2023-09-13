Stober resigns as VWAPAF director

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After nearly five years, Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Executive Director Tafi Stober has tendered her resignation.

A resignation letter dated September 6 was shared on Van Wert Live’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Tafi Stober

“It has been a distinct honor to serve in the capacity of Marketing Director for six years and Executive Director for nearly five years,” Stober wrote. “The relationships developed over the past decade are among my most cherished rewards. It is because of these relationships that departing comes with sorrow.”

“For over a decade, Tafi has been an instrumental figure in advancing the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation’s vision and mission,” the Van Wert Live Facebook post said. “Under her leadership, Van Wert Live and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center have blossomed, and the creative economy of Van Wert has seen remarkable growth. We are indebted to Tafi for her tireless commitment, innovative vision, and passion that has left an indelible mark on our community’s cultural landscape.”

Stober plans to remain on the job until December 22 to ease the transition for her replacement.

“Through this period, we will work to identify and onboard a successor who embodies the spirit and vision of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation,” the post said.

In a FAQ, the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation said a structured plan is being compiled, including interim leadership, to ensure continuity in operations and ongoing projects. All active projects and initiatives will continue as planned. It also said Stober will provide insight and support during the transition period and selection process.

Stober’s entire resignation letter and the FAQ can be seen here.