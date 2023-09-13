Van Wert Co. Probate Court issues notice

Submitted information

Ohio law requires the Administrative Judge of the Court of Common Pleas to certify the qualifications for a person to run for the office of Sheriff.

One of the requirements is that a person running for this office must be fingerprinted and have a criminal background check. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation of Ohio is responsible for processing the fingerprints and background check. Since the filing deadline for partisan candidates for the March, 2024 primary is December 20, 2023, BCI must have the fingerprint cards and request for the check by November 30, 2023. Ohio law also establishes other requirements for a candidate for Sheriff, such as training and supervisory experience.

Anyone interested in running for the position of Sheriff of Van Wert County should contact the office of Judge Kevin H. Taylor, Probate Court, 108 E. Main St., Van Wert, Ohio, or call 419.238.0027.