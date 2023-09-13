Van Wert Police Department may inspect golf carts

Mayor Ken Markward talks about inspecting golf carts. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Golf cart owners in Van Wert may soon be able to have their vehicles inspected without leaving the city.

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Mayor Ken Markward said the current closest place for inspections is in Convoy, at a cost of $40. Golf carts, referred to as low speed or under speed vehicles by Ohio Revised Code, must have a license plate for street use but before that, must pass inspection first. Inspections include head lights and tail lights, a windshield, turn signals and more.

Markward said he received a request to have the city police department perform such inspections and after talking with Chief Doug Weigle, determined it could be done on an appointment basis. In order to charge a fee, an ordinance must be approved by council.

Legislation regarding inspections and the fee is expected to appear on a future agenda.

Markward also noted that Tryston Cowan was sworn in last week as the police department’s newest full time officer. His addition brings current number of full time officers to 18.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said street paving for 2023 is nearly complete.

“The pavers are now on Elm St. and will be on Ervin Rd. for the rest of the week,” he said. “Hopefully by Friday we’ll see stripes down and paving will be completed.”

Fleming also reminded residents that the city’s final brush pickup of 2023 will begin on Monday, September 18.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat reviewed a lengthy list of supplemental financial items that will need approval at the next meeting and she requested that council approve a “then and now” invoice of $3,622.70 to the Ohio EPA, a request that was granted by council members.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 25, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.