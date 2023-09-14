Chamber schedules “Lunch and Learn”

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to host a “Lunch and Learn” session on the north Campus of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, September 27.

Those attending the Towne Center Blvd. campus will learn more about OhioHealth and the vast network of providers available to the community. The featured speaker will be Ohio Health Van Wert Hospital President Joy Bischoff. She holds a master’s degree in nursing from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio Northern University.

“Having a hospital in a community is essential for the health, safety and prosperity of its residents,” Van Wert Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Verville said. “It is the cornerstone of healthcare infrastructure. A hospital can enhance the overall quality of life in a community by providing a sense of security and well-being”

Registration for the event is $10 and lunch will be provided. Click here to register or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390.