Joe C. Mendoza, 64, of Van Wert, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on November 2, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas, to his late parents, George and Carlota (Cantu) Mendoza.

Joe served his country proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corps, where he demonstrated bravery and dedication during his military service.

Joe Mendoza

Joe dedicated many years of his life working at Eaton. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, he was very particular about how things were done. Joe’s commitment to perfection was evident in every task he undertook.

Outside of work, Joe had a wide range interests and hobbies that brought him great joy. He was an avid football fan and had an unwavering allegiance to the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own children. In addition to his passion for sports, Joe found solace in gardening and working outside.

Joe is survived by his adoring sisters, Celia Thatcher, Mary Unterbrink, Sylvia (John) Salinas, Irene (Manuel) Alvarado and Christine Keck, all of Van Wert; brothers, Frank and Edward Mendoza of San Antonio, and Simon Mendoza of Van Wert; 21 nieces and nephews; 44 great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as nine great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Lydia Mendoza; brothers, Robert, George Jr, David, Gilbert and Raul Mendoza; beloved nieces, Lisa, Klarisa, Cristina, and Lauri, as well as his brother-in-law, Greg Unterbrink.

Visitation will take place from 2-6 p.m. Friday, September 15, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 16, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, wtih Fr. Chris Bohnsack, celebrant. Following the Mass, Joe will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: American Lung Association.

To share in Joe’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.