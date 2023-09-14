Local court holds numerous hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

12 people were arraigned during hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. A handful of other hearings were held as well.

Arraignments

Frank Ross, Jr., 54, of Middle Point, entered a plea of not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, and domestic violence and assault, both first degree misdemeanors. Judge Martin Burchfield set bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, ordered electronic house arrest if released, and a no-contact order with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 11.

Eli Jasztal, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, and a no-contact order was issued. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 4.

Zachary Brooks, 30, of Convoy, entered a plea of not guilty to strangulation, a fourth degree felony; rape, a first degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest if released, along with a no-contact order. A pre-trial set for 8 a.m. October 4.

James Porter Jr., 42, of Ohio City, entered a plea of not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 11.

Sean Bright, 27, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order. A pre-trial was set for 9 a.m. October 11.

Mikayla Lavy, 28, of Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fifth degree felonies, and two counts of OVI, first degree misdemeanors. Lavy was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 10.

Rachel Parsons, 37, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth degree felony, and endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond and must follow custody orders. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 11.

Stephen Barnhart, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence and endangering children, both first degree misdemeanors. He was released on a surety bond and a no-contact order. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 11.

Tralisa Lane, 31, of Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, and domestic violence, both fourth degree felonies. Lane was released on a surety bond and was given a no-contact order. A pre-trial hearing was set for 9 a.m. October 11.

Charmin Justin, 55, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 11.

Jason Mitchell, 49, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 4.

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 53, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to telecommunications harassment, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 11.

Plea changes

Tyler Paxson, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of felonious assault, a second degree felony, and a prosecutor’s bill of information of trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 25.

Eugene Munson Jr., 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 25..

Jacquelyn Forthman, of 34, Venedocia, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Sentencing

Conner Manson, 20, of Toledo, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony.